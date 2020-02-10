Nigeria: Lagos Refutes Report of Outbreak of Coronavirus

10 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Lagos State Government has denied reports on social media that there were large numbers of Chinese nationals infected with Coronavirus in Gowon Estate, saying preliminary investigation showed otherwise.

The social media report had said the Chinese nationals in Osoba Close, Gowon Estate recently came back from Wuhan and were treating themselves from symptoms of the virus in the estate.

But, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, yesterday said there was no Osoba close or street in Gowon Estate as speculated in the viral social media broadcast, adding that it has used all available intelligence from key community members to investigate the claim.

He said: "A team was deployed to the estate along with key community members, including ward focals, councillors, motor bike riders, market women, bar tenders, using implementation and Google maps to thoroughly search all streets in the estate.

"We will continue our investigation with full cooperation from the DPO of Gowon Estate Police Station through the intervention of the Office of the Chairman of Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area, who has promised to reinforce our surveillance team."

He called on Lagos residents to desist from circulating any suspected case of Coronavirus outbreak directly to the public, adding that such cases should be reported to the ministry through dedicated phone numbers; 08023169485 and 08033685529.

"Circulating suspected disease outbreaks to the public can cause panic and anxiety among the citizens which may result in greater harm. We also call on Lagos residents not to engage in false news of disease outbreaks as this is considered a serious offence with biosecurity implications. Any person found to be engaging in this kind of misinformation will be prosecuted in accordance with the law," Abayomi added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.