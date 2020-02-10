South Africa: Gibbons and Moolman-Pasio Rule On the Road

Ryan Gibbons and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who have both represented Team SA on numerous occasions, have won the men's and women's titles at the South African Road Cycling Championships, respectively.

The men's road race saw a new winner as defending champion Daryl Impey was forced to settle for second place after defending his TT title earlier on in the week at the Swadini Forever Resort in Mpumalanga.

It was Team NTT's Gibbons who ended the Mitchelton Scott rider's reign, after finishing second in the 2019 road champs, in a tight sprint finish (but only after ProTouch rider Bradley Potgieter had been caught after a race-long break just 500m from the finish), with Jayde Julius (ProTouch) third.

In the U23 race, 21-year-old Louis Visser beat Jean-Pierre Lloyd and Brad Gouveris by the smallest of margins, in the same bunch finish as the Elites.

Earlier, Moolman-Pasio won the national road title, after taking the South African Time Trial championship a few days before.

'I am really happy with this victory. it is great that, when the season starts, I will be able to show the South African colours both in the time trial and on the road,' said Moolman-Pasio.

'My patience was put to the test, I had to stay calm. It was not a very long course, just 104 kilometres. And that over a well-rounded trail, without really tough climbs. I had to play the game smartly, stay focused and be in the lesson on the more difficult pieces that I knew I could make it difficult for the competition there.'

In the last 10 kilometers of the race, Moolman-Pasio tried to break away from a small group, but was brought back before she took the win with a sprint finish.

'The finish line was just around the corner. I had already decided in advance where I wanted to go in the case of a sprint. I placed a jump on that spot. Fortunately, I persisted and everything fell into place.'

