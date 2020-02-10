Tanzania: Mkapa Calls for Support of Ordinary People and Youths

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

RETIRED President Benjamin Mkapa has urged educated people in the country to embrace decisive leadership which focuses on supporting ordinary people and the youth to transform their lives.

The third phase President made the call in his speech delivered during the 15th convocation which went in hand with conferring on prospective graduands Master's Degree at Agha Khan University in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday evening.

"Nothing disturbs me more than anything else is to see those who have little are victimised by those who have much. It is proper that we lead in a consultative manner and listen carefully before making decisions."

President Mkapa told them to take a leaf from their leaders as he remembered his times as a university graduate. He left everything aside and went to villages to work with illiterate farmers.

"My services quieted sceptics because I was ready to act on my convictions," he noted.

For his part, president of The Agha Khan U niversity Firoz Rasul reminded graduates of their role in society with special emphasis on serving young people.

"In Tanzania, as it is in many other developing countries, young people are the majority of the population. They are impatient with the status quo. We are, therefore, looking for the impact you will have on the lives of your fellow Tanzanians."

He said The Agha Khan U niversity was helping to build African and Asia's capacity to deliver high quality health and education.

The graduates included 21 who did the Master's Degree in education and five others Master's Degree in medicine.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

