Western Sahara: South African President Reiterates Support for Right of Sahrawi People to Self-Determination and Independence

10 February 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Addis Ababa — South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, reaffirmed the support of the African Union for the independence of the Sahrawi Republic, the founding member of the African Union.

In his speech during his country's assumption of the presidency of the African Union, Mr. Ramaphosa reiterated the African Union's support for the independence of the Sahrawi Republic and the right of its people to self-determination and independence.

South Africa has assumed the presidency of the African Union from Egypt for one year.

