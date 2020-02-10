Tanzania to Grab Tourism Opportunities in South Korea Fair

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) is organizing the first tourism road show in South Korea in May this year with the aim of introducing and promoting Tanzania tourism attractions in South Korea.

"With the road show, TTB aims to unlock and promote Tanzania in the South Korea tourism market," TTB has said, adding the fair is scheduled for 21st to 24th of May and subsequently roadshows in two cities of Seoul and Busan on May 25th and 27th, respectively.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review, the increase in the number of tourist arrivals pushed up by 2.9 per cent travel receipts to 2,519.7 million US dollars.

Travel receipts account for 43.5 per cent of goods and services exports.

In a statement published in its website, TTB wishes to invite all tourism stakeholders to join hand and participate in the roadshow as well as the Korean World travel Fair (KOFTA).

Last year, Tanzania was voted by Readers of Conde Nast Traveller in the Readers' Choice Awards 2019 among the best countries in the world to visit in 2019 after scoring 89.70 points and the only second African country after South Africa in the list.

South Korea is among the one potential producer of international holiday travellers, outbound tourist in the world about 26.5 million outbound tourist from South Korea visited the world in 2018 (UNWTO), out of the said figure Tanzania enjoy 0.03 of all South Korean outbound tourists.

The Korea World Travel Fair (KOTFA) is with its 34 year-history, the largest international travel fair in Korea where 70 countries are participating to promote their tourism resources and cultures.

The KOTFA is the only international travel fair in Korea where the official tourism organizations at home and abroad are participating and sponsoring.

The KOTFA is constantly pursuing the public concerns by providing various benefits to enable the developing countries to participate in the fair, and enlarging the international relationship.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.