Tanzania to Grab Tourism Opportunities in South Korea Fair

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) is organizing the first tourism road show in South Korea in May this year with the aim of introducing and promoting Tanzania tourism attractions in South Korea.

"With the road show, TTB aims to unlock and promote Tanzania in the South Korea tourism market," TTB has said, adding the fair is scheduled for 21st to 24th of May and subsequently roadshows in two cities of Seoul and Busan on May 25th and 27th, respectively.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review, the increase in the number of tourist arrivals pushed up by 2.9 per cent travel receipts to 2,519.7 million US dollars.

Travel receipts account for 43.5 per cent of goods and services exports.

In a statement published in its website, TTB wishes to invite all tourism stakeholders to join hand and participate in the roadshow as well as the Korean World travel Fair (KOFTA).

Last year, Tanzania was voted by Readers of Conde Nast Traveller in the Readers' Choice Awards 2019 among the best countries in the world to visit in 2019 after scoring 89.70 points and the only second African country after South Africa in the list.

South Korea is among the one potential producer of international holiday travellers, outbound tourist in the world about 26.5 million outbound tourist from South Korea visited the world in 2018 (UNWTO), out of the said figure Tanzania enjoy 0.03 of all South Korean outbound tourists.

The Korea World Travel Fair (KOTFA) is with its 34 year-history, the largest international travel fair in Korea where 70 countries are participating to promote their tourism resources and cultures.

The KOTFA is the only international travel fair in Korea where the official tourism organizations at home and abroad are participating and sponsoring.

The KOTFA is constantly pursuing the public concerns by providing various benefits to enable the developing countries to participate in the fair, and enlarging the international relationship.