Nigeria: Don't Frustrate Govt's Vision On NSITF, Ngige Tells Agency

Uyo — Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has warned the Board and Management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) from derailing from the vision and mission establishing the agency.

Speaking at a retreat for the board members and management that ended yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Ngige reminded them of the federal government's aspiration of creating a viable institution that would cater for the needs and welfare of the Nigerian workers.

Tasking them to work as a team, he said they should analyse their mission and identify areas of strength and weaknesses, and create credibility for the NSITF.

"I reiterate my views expressed at the time of your inauguration and urge you to work assiduously in harmony with the management and members of staff of the NSITF to forge an establishment that can stand the test of time and space amongst its contemporaries globally.

"I pray to see an NSITF that has grown to delve into other relevant thematic areas of social security as enunciated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in its Convention no.102," the minister said

Also speaking, NSITF Chairman, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire, noted that the vision of the fund could be realised through implementation of sound strategic actions/plans.

"We must occasionally shed off old habits, re-plan and enthrone new ways of doing things, in line with prevailing realities; no matter how difficult it may be.

"As key drivers of men and materials, we must let go things that drag us backward or add no value to our lives, the institution or any human endeavour to enable us comes out stronger like the eagle.

"As we have begun a new decade, the fund executive managers and all other stakeholders must rise up to the challenge, work together and hold one another accountable in delivering a sound future for this great institution and our dear county," he added.