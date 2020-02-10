Nigeria: Niger Senator Cries Out Over Renewed Bandit Attacks

The Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Mohammed Sani Musa, has cried out over the renewed bandit attacks on some communities in Niger State.

He lamented that his constituents are being attacked by blood-thirsty barbarians.

He said that the fresh attacks came after the people were settling down going by the promise of the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Saturday, armed bandits attacked Gurmana and adjoining communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, communities near Beni in Munya Local Government Area, Adunu in Paikoro Local Government Area and Tufa in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Musa, who condemned the fresh attacks, described them as barbaric and inhumane.

"I received the news of the attacks early morning of Saturday from members of the communities who escaped by the whiskers.

"This is so bad. Just when we thought the banditry attacks were coming to an end with the intervention of President Buhari, another bizarre kind of attackers by bloodthirsty people lay siege on innocent citizens and began to unleash mayhem on them.

"My heart is heavy, and I find it really unbelievable that people could just be so ungodly to the point that the sanctity of human life no longer means anything to them.

"According to the information I got, armed men dressed in black clothes shouting "Allahu Akhbar" stormed Gurmana and other adjoining communities and started shooting sporadically.

" In the process, three persons were confirmed to have been killed while many are lying at the Kuta General Hospital, critically injured."

The lawmaker called on the security operatives not to relent in their efforts at combatting the menace of insecurity in the state.

"I call on all security agencies in the state, particularly the troops operating in the areas of Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Paikoro and Gurara not to rest on their oars in their fight to squash the menace of insecurity in the state. I must also add that, I really commend their efforts."

The legislator further said that the government, including himself, is not relenting their efforts towards bringing an end to the bandits' attacks in the Constituency while he urged them to provide any useful information that would help the security in their search for the perpetrators.