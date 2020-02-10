Botswana: Japanese University to Drill Softball Players

Gaborone — Japanese softball powerhouse, Chyukyo University team is expected to hold technical clinics across Botswana.

Addressing the media last Thursday, Botswana Softball Association (BSA) president, Thabo Thamane welcomed the team. He said it would embark on a nationwide tour from February 6 to train and impart technical knowledge to pupils in centres such as Good Hope, Jwaneng, Masunga, Maun and Gaborone until February 27.

Thamane added that the team would then play friendly games with Botswana and South African national teams from February 29 to March 1 after which they would hold a technical clinic.

He described the visit by the Japanese University team as part of the technical agreement between Botswana and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He added that the relationship had spanned a three-year contract partnership which would come to an end this year.

Thamane thanked JICA for their continued support as well as technical personnel for the support of softball activities in the country.

He also thanked BoFiNet for their support in softball, which he said, had helped the sport grow to its current level.

JICA country representative, Ken Yamada, expressed hope that their partnership with Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) would continue to bear more results for athlete development.

He added that the visit by the softball team was an opportunity for both sides to make strategic exchanges that would benefit sport growth in the country.

He said such partnerships needed to continue in order to benefit mutual agreements that Japan and China had made through JICA cooperation.

Chyukyo University head coach, Yuki Nihei expressed hope that the Botswana national team would compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games.

He urged BNSC and BSA to ensure that the national team had a long-term strategy to participate in the Paralympics.

Source : BOPA