Botswana: Data Collection Essential to Agenda 2063

Addis Ababa — Data collection, monitoring and evaluation systems play a pivotal role in implementation of Agenda 2063.

The Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow, said this during a panel discussion at the 36th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union Implementation report on Agenda 2063.

Dr Dow, who is also the outgoing chairperson of the ministerial committee on the Implementation of Agenda 2063, said availability of data set out a solid foundation of measuring progress accurately.

"If we want to accelerate implementation, we have to assess where we are. We cannot assess progress unless we can measure it," she said.

She said data collection was important since it assisted planners, policymakers and advocacy groups during the planning.

Dr Dow said reporting on implementation was a good platform for making comparison on progress for member states and offered countries an opportunity to learn from each other as well as to share ideas on how they could fast track implementation of Agenda 2063.

During the report on performance of member states in implementing Agenda 2063's First Ten-Year Implementation Plan, Botswana indicated that there were challenges on data gaps.

Agenda 2063 country representative for Botswana, Ms Oesi Thothe, reported that Botswana had performed well in some of the aspirations, but needed support in strengthening statistical systems.

She cited good performance in education, improving livelihoods of people, reducing poverty rates and hunger.

Ms Thothe said Botswana also performed well on Aspiration 5 whose its goal speaks of Africa with strong cultural identity, common heritage values and ethics.

However, she stated that there was slow progress in child mortality and that the perception index had also indicated that Botswana lacked efficient oversight institutions.

Former AUC chairperson Dr Nkosadzana Zuma called for investing in strengthening the capacity of member states to domesticate Agenda 2063 in order to implement various policies and programmes.

She said it was important for the continent to also invest in evaluation capacities and share them among member states.

"We need to foster collaboration partnerships in monitoring and evaluation systems as member states to ensure implementation is fast-tracked. We must learn from each other and we must implement together as one," she said.

She emphasized that joint implementation was important in achieving Agenda 2063. Dr Zuma also said reflective reports by member states enhanced public accountability and assisted in identifying gaps in the implementation of Agenda 2063.

Source : BOPA