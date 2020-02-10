South Africa: The Council On Higher Education's Review of PHD Degrees Reveals Worrying Trends

analysis

The Council on Higher Education's 'National Review of Doctoral Qualifications in South Africa' begs the age-old question: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? - who will guard the guards themselves? Quality research can take time and it would be unfortunate if universities were, in future, to feel the need to safeguard their interests by encouraging doctoral students to tackle what is easily 'doable' rather than what is intriguing.

The website of the statutory quality assurance body for higher education, the Council on Higher Education (CHE), records that: "On the 2nd of February 2017, the Council on Higher Education launched the National Reviews [sic] of Doctoral Studies, it held its first 'Stakeholder Consultative Forum' at the National Research Foundation (NRF) in Pretoria."

This announcement was followed by two years of planning for the review of all doctoral qualifications across all universities. As the review was originally scheduled for completion in April 2020, universities can expect lots of review activity this year.

The story that follows tracks developments to the present. It's a troubling story, as we shall see. At the outset though, to the credit of the CHE, the doctoral review process in fact got off to a good start. In line with...