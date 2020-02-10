South Africa: Grim Recounting of Scars, Lesions and Days of Assaults

9 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Week three of hearings into the reopened inquest into Neil Aggett's death ended with exacting forensic evidence of Aggett's treatment and visible injuries in detention leading up to the discovery of his body on 5 February 1982.

On Friday 7 February 2020 independent pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo resumed for a second day his detailed testimony at the inquest into the death of trade unionist Neil Aggett. He focused on visible injuries on Aggett's body including four scars on Aggett's back, a triangular lesion also on his upper back, a forearm lesion and an abrasion near the base of the spine.

Naidoo said the four scars were likely caused by "chronic frictional skin irritation", but he referred to them as scars as they had had some time to heal.

He said the scars were unlikely to have been sustained while hanging against the prison bars where his body was discovered because the injuries did not match protrusions on the metal grill in the physician and unionist's prison cell.

Advocate Howard Varney, appearing on behalf of the Aggett family, referred to evidence by Liz Floyd, Aggett's partner at the time he died, who is also a medical doctor, that she had not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

