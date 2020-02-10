South Africa: Walking Hard, Getting Nowhere - but Ramaphosa Still Enjoys a 62% Approval Level

analysis

While a Daily Maverick audit of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in 2019 reveals precious little effective progress in a year, he remains the most popular leader in SA by many miles.

Out of 20 key pledges, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made progress on only four and the two major areas of his focus, economic growth and unemployment, have worsened in the past year. Yet, new research by Ipsos shows that Ramaphosa has consistently high popularity rankings as people trust he will get it right.

He measures 62% popularity, only slightly down on the measurement of 2018 when he became president when he enjoyed the approval of 70% of South Africans. Among ANC members, he enjoys an approval rating of 82%, giving him enormous party support for his reform project.

In previous years, Daily Maverick has measured progress on the state of the nation (SONA) addresses on processes, but this year, it chose to measure by impact and completion. On those outcomes-based measures, Ramaphosa has not done well, but that may be because reform takes longer than a year and can take up to a decade to be effected. The trouble is that Ramaphosa may not have...