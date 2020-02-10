South Africa: Du Toit Through to Laureus Final Five

9 February 2020
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa's legendary swimmer Natalie du Toit has been voted through to the final five candidates for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years (2000-2020).

Fans have voted in their tens of thousands to choose the top five sporting moments of the last twenty years. The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way, shining a light on those unforgettable moments that have changed sporting history and inspired fans and followers around the globe.

The other final five finalists are cricket's Sachin Tendulkar, the Chapecoense football team, mountaineer Xia Bovu and motor racer Mick Schumacher.

Voting takes place at www.laureus.com/vote until 16 February, with the winner being announced during the Laureus World Sports Awards Show on 17 February in Berlin.

