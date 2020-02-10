South Africa: 'I Am Here to Serve My Community,' Says Legendary Social Worker Pamela Rubushe

9 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Feisty, diminutive, with a flair for the dramatic and an inability to take no for an answer, Pamela Rubushe, the first social worker to be appointed at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth, retired from the facility in January after 38 years of service.

When people complained that public service in Port Elizabeth was dead, many were quick to point out that Pamela Rubushe was perhaps the most noticeable exception to this rule. When she left her office for the last time after 38 years of service, boxes of newspaper clippings, pictures, thank you letters and small gifts paid testimony to an extraordinary life as a public hospital social worker.

Born in East London in 1955, Rubushe studied social work at Fort Hare University and came to Port Elizabeth for her first job, working for the government in 1981.

"I didn't know anything about being a working person. I received R200 after the first month of work. I was shocked. I didn't know how to tell my mother that I only got R200. I just didn't go back."

She found another job at Uitenhage Mental Health. "But then my boss from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

