Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Beat Utb to Go Second

Two-time champions Gisagara put up a gripping performance Saturday night as they dominated UTB in straight (3-0) sets to climb to second place in the 2019/2020 national volleyball league.

With the victory at Amahoro Stadium, Gisagara moved to within one point of leaders and reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) who have 12 points.

Inspired by left-attacker Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu with devastating spikes, Gisagara were the better side from the off against a UTB side that noticeably lacked morale and proficiency in their blocking department. And, Gisagara leveraged on their weak spots.

After a closely fought first set, which in the end Gisagara grabbed 26-24, Pierre Marshal Kwizera's men went on to take the second set 25-22 before wrapping up the game with a relatively easier third set at 25-20.

The game also marked the end of the league's first round in men's category. Champions REG are top with 12 points, Gisagara follow with 11, while APR and UTB are jointly third with nine points apiece.

IPRC-Ngoma, in fifth spot, have four points while Kirehe are bottom without single point.

