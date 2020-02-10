Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Beat Utb to Go Second

10 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Two-time champions Gisagara put up a gripping performance Saturday night as they dominated UTB in straight (3-0) sets to climb to second place in the 2019/2020 national volleyball league.

With the victory at Amahoro Stadium, Gisagara moved to within one point of leaders and reigning champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) who have 12 points.

Inspired by left-attacker Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu with devastating spikes, Gisagara were the better side from the off against a UTB side that noticeably lacked morale and proficiency in their blocking department. And, Gisagara leveraged on their weak spots.

After a closely fought first set, which in the end Gisagara grabbed 26-24, Pierre Marshal Kwizera's men went on to take the second set 25-22 before wrapping up the game with a relatively easier third set at 25-20.

The game also marked the end of the league's first round in men's category. Champions REG are top with 12 points, Gisagara follow with 11, while APR and UTB are jointly third with nine points apiece.

IPRC-Ngoma, in fifth spot, have four points while Kirehe are bottom without single point.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.