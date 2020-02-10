Rwanda: Kirasa Urges Rayon Players for 'Vital' Victory At Bugesera

ALAIN Kirasa has urged that his Rayon Sports players to concentrate on their away league fixture against Bugesera on Saturday following a bright start in the Peace Cup mid-week.

Bugesera host Rayon at Bugesera Stadium, starting at 3pm.

Rayon beat Intare 4-0 in the first round of the 2020 Peace Cup on Wednesday, but Kirasa has downplayed any guarantees of victory on Saturday against a side that is under the tutelage by former Rayon Sports coach, Djuma Masudi.

"We have some catchup to do, we are four points behind APR," said Kirasa. "It is going to be an intense match, so we are obviously required to work hard to achieve victory."

The Blues edged Bugesera 2-1 in the two sides' reverse encounter last October.

Masudi's men will go into the game looking to upset the reigning champions for their seventh league win this season.

"We know Rayon are a big team but we shall invest all our efforts in keeping home the three points. And, it is possible," Masudi told Times Sport on Saturday.

Not only Bugesera are under the guidance of a former Rayon Sports coach, but their squad also comprises four players who formerly represented Rayon namely; Jerome Sina, François 'Master' Mugisha, Peter Otema Kagabo and Shaban 'Tchabalala' Hussein.

Burundi-born Masudi captained Rayon to their 2003/2004 league title before again guiding them to the 2016/2017 crown as head coach.

In other matches, APR host Marines at Kigali Stadium, while Mukura will be up against Gicumbi at Huye Stadium.

Sunday

Bugesera Vs Rayon 15:00

APR Vs Marines 15:00

Mukura Vs Gicumbi 15:00

Saturday

Kiyovu 1-0 Musanze

AS Kigali 2-0 Etincelles

Espoir 0-5 Sunrise

Muhanga 0-1 Heroes

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa