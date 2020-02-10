Rwanda: Rib Launches Investigation Into Illegal Medical Licenses

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) is investigating circumstances under which corruption may have been involved in the issuance of medical licenses, The New Times can report.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 11 health professional bodies in Rwanda.

Health bodies are mandated with the registration and licensing of practitioners in different medical fields.

Addressing members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs; the Division Manager of Corporate Services in the Ministry of Health; Valens Ndonkeye last week admitted that some few cases have been reported but had been handed to the authorities for further investigation.

"As long as they (RIB) have not officially pronounced themselves on the issue, I find it difficult to admit the corruption but we are aware of some of these cases. RIB will advise us on whether there is truth to them and very soon, we will have a clearer answer on that issue," he said.

Ndonkeye said that as compared to a large number of the medical licenses issued in a year, the ministry has only seen a handful of cases of licenses that he says may not have gone through the right channels or may have been forged.

The issue was raised by MP Frank Habineza, who is also the Vice-Chair of the Social Affairs Committee, who said that he had evidence relating to the issue of corruption which he said has a negative impact on the quality of doctors the country is striving for.

"We heard that among those who mark the exams or give marks there is an issue of corruption. I am supportive of the idea of issuing these licenses so that we can have quality doctors but if there is an issue where people are not being given these licenses on merit, then we have no clear direction," he said.

When contacted for comment, the RIB Spokesperson; Marie-Michelle Umuhoza confirmed the investigation and said that her institution was still digging deep into the issue.

"It is true. This issue was brought to our attention last month and the cases, which involve nurses and midwives are being investigated," she said.

However, in a telephone interview with The New Times, the legal advisor of the National Council of Nurses and Midwives (NCNM); Janvier Rutavogerwa denied any knowledge of these cases.

"I have not heard of any allegations regarding corruption in the council that I speak for. The process of issuing these licenses is clear and thorough. I don't see how that could have happened," he said.

Rutavogerwa, however, admitted that they have in the past faced the challenge of forged documents and some people who practice without them but that has since been addressed.

"We request employers not only to request for these licenses but also to check with us on their authenticity. We have also set up a web-based application where the licenses can be applied for and also where employers can do the verification if need be," he said.

Recurring issue

This is not the first time this issue has been raised.

Last year, the Chairperson of the National Council of Nurses and Midwives, Innocent Kagabo, said that most candidates who fail licensing exams resort to forgery.

Kagabo told the Senatorial Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Human Rights and Petitions that when the aspiring medical practitioners fail the first, second and third time, they try to get the practicing license through illegal means such as corruption.

At the time, 150 forged licenses in nursing and midwifery were identified, and the case reported to Rwanda Investigation Bureau for action.

