Africa: Kagame - Progress Has Been Made Towards Reforming AU

10 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

President Paul Kagame told leaders from across Africa gathered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, for the African Union Summit that a lot of progress has been made towards reforming the African Union (AU) - a process he has been leading since early 2017.

In 2016, African leaders decided that Institutional Reforms of the African Union (AU) was urgent and necessary given the role the AU is expected to play in driving Africa's Agenda 2063 vision of inclusive economic growth and development.

President Kagame was mandated by the Assembly of Heads of State to lead the process.

Part of his work along with a team of experts from across the continent is to lay out proposals that ensure the continental body establishes and focuses on key priority areas, streamline its current structure and make it financially less dependent on partner funding.

"We have indeed come a long way since January 2017. A clear consensus has been forged around the need for an effective and self-sustaining African Union," Kagame told leaders in a closed session on the sidelines of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Kagame also added that the budget process is more transparent and the burden is more evenly shared among member states.

"More than 150 million dollars have been contributed to the Peace Fund over the last three years and the Board of Trustees is now in place," he said.

As part of making the Union financially independent and self-sustaining, Heads of State in 2016 adopted a decision directing all member states to implement a 0.2 per cent levy on eligible imports.

President Kagame said a "collective understanding" has been reached, calling on the AU Commission to work with member states to increase the number of countries implementing the levy.

More progress

Kagame stated that there has been progress in reforming the structure of the Commission to make it leaner and more efficient.

"The new structure has been endorsed by the Executive Council and it has been put before us for adoption," he said, adding that the Panel of Eminent Persons for the selection of the senior leadership of the Commission is now in place.

"As the reformed selection process unfolds this year, we look forward to electing Africa's best talent to lead the African Union Commission in the next term. The success of this selection process will mark a key milestone in the implementation of the institutional reform as a whole," he noted.

Last year at a meeting in Niger, the Protocol of Relations between the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities was adopted.

Kagame said it is an important step toward defining an effective division of labour between the African Union and the regional pillars.

On the reform of the Pan-African Parliament and the judicial organs, the Head of State encouraged the AU Commission and the member states to complete the consultations necessary to adopt detailed reform proposals at the next Summit.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/Julio_Bizimungu

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.