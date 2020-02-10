South Africa: Civil Society Watch, 10-17 February 2020

analysis

Last year Maverick Citizen carried reports on the Eastern Cape drought that had left the Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet empty, necessitating the intervention of Gift of the Givers. At the weekend, rains over the Eastern Cape brought water back into the dam. Nature did its thing in the nick of time and the community celebrated. But, as Estelle Ellis reported last week, the welcome rains will not be enough to lift the drought and access to sufficient water in poor communities remains bleak. The dam may be rising again but the need for water and climate activism has not subsided. For these reasons we will continue our in-depth community-based reporting from towns and villages that most politicians would rather we forgot.

In this photo dated 9 October 2019, the Nqweba dam outside Graaff-Reinet had dried up completely. (Photo: Estelle Ellis)

A photo of the Nqweba Dam taken this past weekend. (Photo supplied)

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/VIDEO-2020-02-09-17-03-22.mp4

The video above was supplied and shows how the dam fills up, What a wonderful sight!!

