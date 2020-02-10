Tanzania: Public, Private Sectors Urged to Dialogue for Mutual Relations

Dodoma — The public and private sectors have been challenged to foster the spirit of dialoguing to improve working relations between them.

The minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said at the weekend that such a move between the two parties would entail implementing resolutions reached in meetings of regional and district business councils.

Regional and district business councils comprise members of the public and private sectors at regional and district levels.

Ms Mhagama was speaking during her tour of projects financed by the Danish embassy through the Local Investment Climate Project (LIC) in Dodoma Region.

The embassy financed the projects at the request of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC).

"Implementation of those resolutions would see us appreciating the importance and value of public-private sector dialogue while also improving the environment for doing business in the country," she said.

She said the LIC-funded projects aim to empower economically poor people in Dodoma Region, calling on people and institutions involved in implementing the projects to play their part.

The minister said the TNBC was doing a good job by encouraging regular meetings of district and regional councils so that the council could sort out challenges and adopt solutions at those levels.

Challenges and problems that would not be solved at those levels would be forwarded to secretariat of the TNBC for review by the national council that is chaired by the president. She said there have been rampant complaints to the effect that officials in district councils do not attend business council meetings.

She said that deliberations were also of significance in helping the country achieve its mission of making Tanzania a middle-income semi-industrialised economy by 2025.

The TNBC executive secretary, Godwill Wanga, promised that the TNBC would ensure meetings of district and regional business councils were held according to schedule.

Dr Wanga further said that meeting schedules were being formulated to simplify future follows-up on decisions and resolutions made.

This would mean that the national level meetings would be informed of what transpired in the lower levels for appropriate action.