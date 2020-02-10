Tanzania: Practise Contract Farming, Govt Urges Cassava Farmers

DEPUTY Minister for Agriculture Mr Omary Mgumba has urged smallholder cassava farmers to engage in contract farming that ensures market stability and increased income.

He made the remarks in Dar es Salaam over weekend while launching Tanzania Cassava Producers and processors Association (TACAPPA) saying the government is committed in formulating good policy that encouraged farmers to increase income.

"Farmers should embark on contract farming. Cassava is among the best food crops in Tanzania. We as farmers should think on how to engage in agribusiness by improving production," he said.

He said that the government will not tolerate or hesitate to take stern measures to companies or processors which discourage farmers. The Deputy Minister called on researchers to come up with improved varieties of seeds that help to increase productivity in cassava production.

"Farmers should consider the directives given by agricultural experts to increase production and income. It helps to know different varieties of seeds for agricultural productivity," he said.

He urged farmers to stick on productive agricultural practices by engaging in contract farming that ensures market availability after harvest.

For her part, TACAPPA Chairperson Ms Mwantumu Mahiza said that the aim of the association is to bring together cassava producers and processors for agriculture productivity.

"This is our first annual meeting and through the general meeting we have an opportunity of launching the association. We expect our government to provide fully support by formulating enabling policy that boosts production of cassava as the food crops to many Tanzanians," Ms Mahiza explained.

Ms Mwantumu told the deputy minister that among the challenges facing cassava production is lack of improved varieties, lack of knowledge on modern cassava farming and markets.

"Cassava is a staple food crop for many Tanzanians and countries, hence,we should formulate policy to enable boost its production and income to famers," she noted.

Handeni District Commissioner (DC) Mr Godwin Gondwe said that cassava is the first crop in Handeni District, saying each household in the district produces cassava in not less than one acre.

"We want to eliminate hunger in Handeni by emphasizing our farmers to cultivate cassava as food and cash crop. We started to encourage farmers in each household and at schools.

We are proudly to say that our district now produce sufficient cassava for food