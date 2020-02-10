Uganda: Tz, Uganda Keen to Strengthen Trade Ties

10 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nashon Kennedy

THE Ugandan government has reiterated its commitment to continue strengthening closer ties with Tanzania in pursuing economic development goals.

Among other areas, the Ugandan government underscored the need to improve trade relations and water transport through Lake Victoria.

Ugandan Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal, Industry and Fisheries, Mr Henry Bagiire, made the statement over the weekend, noting that the two countries have a long-standing friendship, citing away back when Tanzania helped Uganda during liberation struggles.

Mr Bagiire was speaking at an event of the keel laying for the construction of Buvuma Ferry, worth US dollars 3.3 million (about 7.6bn/-), which was made by the Tanzanian contractor, Songoro Marine Transport Limited.

He officiated the launching of the ferry in Mwanza city in the presence of Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongela.

Mr Bagiire said it was his country's wish to see that the Tanzania-Uganda relationship becomes a role model to other African countries because their people also have blood relationship.

"Water transport in Uganda is still lacking, so we Ugandans will continue to cement our relationship with you because Tanzania is ahead of us on issues related to marine transport," he explained.

The minister saluted the contractor of the project for the good work, particularly for the ferry which the people of Uganda were eagerly awaiting. He showered praises to the Tanzanian contractor who outshined international contractors during the bidding process for the project.

"The company's work really meets standards of specifications contained in a Bill of Quantities (BoQ) for this project and we (the government of Uganda) are planning to build another ferry for fisheries research because we believe no one else will be awarded that tender than Songoro Marine Transport Company," he said.

On his part, the Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr Mongela assured the Ugandan government that Tanzania under the steady leadership of President John Magufuli will continue to cement the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

On trade and water transport services in the lake Victoria, the regional boss assured the minister that Mwanza city, which is one of the strategic cities for the East African countries, has kept doors open for more investors to come and invest in the region, saying that there was a conducive environment of doing business in the region.

He, however, said he was very proud of Songoro Marine Company for the quality of the work it has been doing, assuring that his office will continue supporting the company. He called upon other local contractors to emulate the good work of the company.

On his part, the Songoro Marine Transport Company Limited Director Major Songoro praised the Ugandan minister for setting aside time to attend the event despite his busy schedule.

"We are thanking your government for trusting us and giving us this opportunity to build your Buvuma Ferry, we promise not to let you down and we will do a quality job to meet international standards because of your trust in us," he said.

Mr Songoro explained that the ferry is 44 meter long and 14.80 width and depth of 2.89 meter. It will have capacity to carry 300 passengers, 190 tonnes with 20 small cars or four biggest trucks.

