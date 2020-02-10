Tanzania: Nine Years After the Fuel Crisis, Ewura Rejoices Setting-Up Pbs

ENERGY and Water Utility Regulatory Authority (EWURA) is branding itself as part of the solution to the fuel crisis that is currently confronting dozens of African and Asian countries.

Tanzania which is not among the list of oil-producing countries is well classified as having underexplored potentials in its upstream oil industry. It is undeniable fact that oil is lifeblood of a country's economy, supplying energy to power industries, provide fuel for vehicles and other types of machinery to carry people and goods.

Despite its dependence on oil imports, the country's economy witnessed a steady growth averaging seven per cent in the last decade and lower inflation averaged 4 per cent.

However, this has not always been the case. Historically, Tanzania suffered a worse fuel crisis in 2011 just five years since the establishment of an autonomous multisectorial regulatory authority- EWURA.

"It was a trying moment to the authority," Ewura's spokesperson Titus Kaguo says. "During the time, the government was introducing serious measures that targeted to improve the future of the country's key sub-sector."

It was during this time that petrol price shot-up, yet motorists went lining up before empty refueling stations across Dar es Salaam and major cities and towns.

Ewura learnt that some few oil marketing companies were sabotaging by hiding their fuel stock in their private storage facilities.

"Ewura would announce there is sufficient fuel and that all filling stations would be open, to our shock and dismay there was no fuel," recounts one, Richard Juma (43) a former commuter bus driver in Dar es Salaam.

"We had nobody to blame but desperately hunt for fuel through calling fellow drivers on the location of the fuel that increasingly becomes expensive as time went by." In 2011, WhatsApp was a name of 'traditional medicine... it was nothing', social media commonly Facebook was at its infancy stage only a few say, middle-income earners and in-college youth had a social media account.

The communication was by text or phone calls. Motorists some carrying jerry cans walked kilometres in search of the fuel while others opting to park and shut off their cars waiting for their line to move.

Juma says at most time commuter bus drivers had to pay on-hand retailers who were selling fuel at unregulated market price.

"The sad news was that some of the bus owners didn't care they wanted their money and you had to find your way out," he said. He admits that there had been a lot to be grateful with how Ewura had moved to control re-occurrence of the fuel crisis in the country.

Economists agree that the fuel crisis had government spending climbing, increasing national debt while unemployment rose sharply.

Production also become expensive since it was at the same time that the country's electricity coverage was as well poor and majority businesses depended on generators, say Dr Aneth Msuya, an expert on development issues.

Official government figures show as of December 2011 inflation had reached an all-time-high measuring at 19.80 per cent. According to Ewura, Tanzania resolved to transform its bulk procurement system for petroleum products into a single product-tendering system.

Kaguo explains that the plan allows importers to bid to supply petrol, diesel, Jet A1 and kerosene separately. "This also helps local oil marketing companies to also take part in this competitive business that needs heavy financial investments," he added.

He says the requirement adopted had made also such local banks to facilitate domestic oil marketing companies secure the quarterly announced tenders. The Bulk Procurement System (BPS) which was introduced in January 2012 and coordinated by Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA) establishes a database on consumption trends.

Technically the tenders that are transparently floated and processed allow a winning bidder to supply petroleum products for a period of three months. The benefit of the system is that Ewura is able to plan and calculate fuel price basing on the actual international market price.

Just last week, Ewura published this month's cap price for petroleum products in its official website in which fuel prices slightly rose for the second consecutive month after several weeks.

The retail and wholesale prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene imported through the Dar es Salaam port increased by 20/- (or 0.91 per cent), 74/- (or 3.51 per cent) and 44/- (or 2.13 per cent) per litre respectively.

The surge of fuel price is not expected to last long after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies confirmed the expect a sharp decline in oil prices due to a demand scare from the coronavirus outbreak in Mainland China.

International media reported Chinese oil demand has dropped by about three million barrels a day, or 20 per cent of total consumption.

Bloomberg reported that the drop "is probably the largest demand shock the oil market has suffered since the global financial crisis of 2008 to 2009 and the most sudden since the September 11 attacks."

While in Tanzania motorists are deepening their wallet at the length of 0.91 per cent for petrol and 3.51 per cent for diesel, in Zimbabwe petrol price more than doubled last year in what authorities considered the option would help end the fuel shortage.

Other countries in Africa that have recently faced fuel crisis include Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, South Sudan and Kenya.

The Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani says the establishment of PBS has enabled the country retain enough fuel in storage to sustain the local demand for up to two months.

He announced last week the country had a surplus of 197 million litres of diesel to sustain 26 days, an additional of 97.2 million litres of petrol that can meet the demand of up to 38 days and some 130 million litres of jet fuel for 58 days.

Studies have indicated that there is a close relationship between fuel prices and gross domestic product growth. Casual observations suggest that changes in oil prices, for instance, have serious effects on economic growth.

Therefore, there are good economic grounds to ensure that the fuel-subsector is appropriately regulated to strategically foster economic growth. A key feature of Tanzania's energy industry regulator- Ewura is its openness and liberal approach to trade and doing business.

In addition, to maintain competitiveness, Ewura has championed a unique model of helping start-up companies to help improve the supply of fuel in the hinterland communities in the countryside.

Ewura's Acting Director- General Nzinyagwa Mchany says the authority seeks to become a world-class regulator for sustainable energy and water services. He said it is also under BPS that Ewura was able to reduce fuel adulteration in the country from 78 per cent in 2007 to 4 per cent in 2019.

This system has helped reduce the cost of transporting fuel to 81.9bn/- and cost of demurrage to 25.7bn/- in the last two years.

"I tell you we had an engagement with researchers from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) who helped in the establishment of fuel marking programme to check fuel dumping ... the system has been positive further helping the government in revenue collections," he said.

Fuel adulteration limited the state authority from getting at least 300bn/- annually in revenue collection, according to Ewura figures.