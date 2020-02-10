Tanzania: Village Solar Water Project Launched

RESIDENTS of Makang'wa Village in Chamwino celebrated at the weekend as Deputy Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso launched a village solar powered water supply project after 50 years without water service.

Likewise, the government disbursed 100m/- as advanced funds to implement a water supply network extension project to reach more households in Makang'wa and neighbouring villages.

While launching the project, the deputy minister directed officers under his portfolio to conduct a feasibility study for the water supply extension project and seek two water sources to end water scarcity in the area.

"Water supply network should now be extended to neighbouring villages to ensure more people have access to water supply," said the deputy minister during the launch of the project worth 350m/-.

The project, implemented by the Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Duwasa), will benefit over 7,000 households in Makang'wa Village and neighbouring villages in Chamwino.

Duwasa Managing Director David Pallangyo said the authority started implementing the project on September 19, 2019, saying the project had to be completed in two months up to November 18, 2019.

But he noted that the project timeframe had to be extended to 30 days due to delays of solar panels and a water pump from abroad, pointing out that construction involved the renovation of a water tank, 13 water drawing points in the village and installation of a solar panel. "The project has the capacity to produce 336,000 litres a day.

All Makang'wa villagers now have access to water supply," he said. Mr Pallangyo said Makang'wa villagers had to travel long distances in search for water, saying they were required to pay 200/- for a 20-litre bucket to water borehole owners. Mtera MP Livingstone Lusinde commended the government for the water project, saying it had addressed water scarcity in the area for 50 years.

"I am grateful to the ministry of water for disbursing funds to implement the project when I asked Minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa," he said.

Ms Josephine Mnyela, one of the Makang'wa villagers, said the water project would help the villagers improve food security in the area, saying they would be able to engage in irrigation schemes. "We can now start vegetable gardens and uplift livelihoods and improve food security," she said.