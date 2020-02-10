Tanzania: First Public Appearance for Embattled Preacher

LEADER of the Arise and Shine Ministry, Boniface Mwamposa yesterday made his first public appearance and offered condolences to families of the victims of the recent church service stampede in Moshi.

The preacher who calls himself the "Apostle" opened up about the tragedy that claimed 20 lives, leaving 16 other worshippers with injuries at Majengo grounds in Kilimanjaro region.

Speaking yesterday at Tanganyika Packers in Kawe area in Dar es Salaam where he runs his church services, Mr Mwamposa announced temporary suspension of all special convocations that were to be conducted by his church.

According to the preacher, the decision has been reached to pave the way for the ongoing police investigations. The move is also aimed at lowering the tension that engulfed the country after the incident, he said insisting however that normal services will resume soon.

"We are all saddened by the incident, I'm sending my condolences to all that have lost their lovers and for those who were injured, I'm praying for their quick recovery so that the Mercy of our living God may be upon them all," he said.

"For example, we had initially planned to have a big special mass in Morogoro region today in which people were to be anointed by blessed oil, but we have suspended it and instead, there will be a normal service for prayers," he added.

Following the tragedy, the first of its kind to have hit the country, the preacher was arrested in Dar es Salaam and sent back to Moshi where he was placed under police custody for three days (February 2-4).

He was released on bail as the police launched an investigation which is still going on. Mr Mwamposa ironically refuted claims that he ran away from the stadium after the incident, saying the incident occurred after he had left the venue for Dar es Salaam for other programmes.

"I know a lot has been said but I chose to be quiet, by doing this service you will have friends and enemies... It's a trial period that we are passing through, I believe that the grace of God is on all of us," he said.

"I can't talk much about the incident because I may end up interrupting the investigation, let them do it smoothly and for us, we will be praying and invite the presence of God," he added.

He was optimistic that upon completion of the investigations, truth will be revealed and everything will be made public.

The preacher went on to explain that, the incident has enabled him to know his genuine friends, and that through his service he managed to cover burial costs for those who lost their lives.

"We have paid 11m/- that was used to buy caskets and my team is working to establish if there is any family that is facing financial difficulties so that we can give our support. I can't escape this because we have been hurt equally," he explained.