Tanzania: First Public Appearance for Embattled Preacher

10 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

LEADER of the Arise and Shine Ministry, Boniface Mwamposa yesterday made his first public appearance and offered condolences to families of the victims of the recent church service stampede in Moshi.

The preacher who calls himself the "Apostle" opened up about the tragedy that claimed 20 lives, leaving 16 other worshippers with injuries at Majengo grounds in Kilimanjaro region.

Speaking yesterday at Tanganyika Packers in Kawe area in Dar es Salaam where he runs his church services, Mr Mwamposa announced temporary suspension of all special convocations that were to be conducted by his church.

According to the preacher, the decision has been reached to pave the way for the ongoing police investigations. The move is also aimed at lowering the tension that engulfed the country after the incident, he said insisting however that normal services will resume soon.

"We are all saddened by the incident, I'm sending my condolences to all that have lost their lovers and for those who were injured, I'm praying for their quick recovery so that the Mercy of our living God may be upon them all," he said.

"For example, we had initially planned to have a big special mass in Morogoro region today in which people were to be anointed by blessed oil, but we have suspended it and instead, there will be a normal service for prayers," he added.

Following the tragedy, the first of its kind to have hit the country, the preacher was arrested in Dar es Salaam and sent back to Moshi where he was placed under police custody for three days (February 2-4).

He was released on bail as the police launched an investigation which is still going on. Mr Mwamposa ironically refuted claims that he ran away from the stadium after the incident, saying the incident occurred after he had left the venue for Dar es Salaam for other programmes.

"I know a lot has been said but I chose to be quiet, by doing this service you will have friends and enemies... It's a trial period that we are passing through, I believe that the grace of God is on all of us," he said.

"I can't talk much about the incident because I may end up interrupting the investigation, let them do it smoothly and for us, we will be praying and invite the presence of God," he added.

He was optimistic that upon completion of the investigations, truth will be revealed and everything will be made public.

The preacher went on to explain that, the incident has enabled him to know his genuine friends, and that through his service he managed to cover burial costs for those who lost their lives.

"We have paid 11m/- that was used to buy caskets and my team is working to establish if there is any family that is facing financial difficulties so that we can give our support. I can't escape this because we have been hurt equally," he explained.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Two Rwandan Ministers Resign From Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.