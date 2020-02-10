South Africa: Flooding and Water Wastage - Apartheid-Era Planning and a Lack of Stormwater Management to Blame

10 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Anelile Gibixego

Why do the Vaal Dam water levels remain low even after heavy rains? And why do so many areas face flooding almost every time it rains?

Flooding in certain areas in the country has given the impression that sufficient water is gained during heavy rainfalls. But in fact, the rain has minimal impact. In Gauteng, it is partly because the Vaal Dam is serviced by dams in the Free State, Lesotho, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. This renders the Gauteng contribution insignificant, even during heavy rainfall seasons.

The geomorphology of the province is such that the rain that falls north of Sandton flows in a north-eastern direction, towards the Hartbeespoort Dam, through the Crocodile River and towards the Limpopo River. Similarly, the north-eastern part of Gauteng, the east of Cullinan, has the rainwater flowing towards the Letaba and upper-Olifants catchment area.

Understanding Gauteng's geomorphology is the right step towards building effective stormwater management systems. However, this will require large investments to be made. The current system is a result of apartheid spatial planning and continues to put the lives of citizens in danger. There are no drainage systems in place for flooding conditions, which are becoming frequent due to climate change.

