South Africa: Galiem, De Zorzi Enable Titans to Get Off the Mark

9 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Dayyaan Galiem starred with the ball and Tony de Zorzi with the bat as the Titans finally won their first match of the One-Day Cup season with a comfortable five-wicket bonus-point victory over the Warriors in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The defending champions had started the 2019/20 campaign with successive defeats over the past 10 days - but there was no stopping them from breaking their duck after an emphatic display in round three.

All-rounder Galiem led the way with four for 27 in an impressive 10 overs to help restrict the hosts to 233 for eight.

Eddie Moore recorded a third List A ton for the Warriors and Rudi Second hit a half-century but the pair lacked support after their side lost the toss and were put into bat.

Opener De Zorzi then flayed 98 off 104 balls (10 fours) as the visitors coasted to their target with a massive 68 balls to spare.

The Titans were full value for the win at St George's Park, controlling the game for most parts, except for when Moore and Second were together.

Galiem had them in trouble on 21 for two, before the two dug in with a 109-run third-wicket stand. Stand-in captain Second was first to go for 51 (71 balls, 3 fours).

Marco Marais (17) and Yaseen Vallie (23) did enough to help Moore to get to his century.

But after that the Warriors lost four for 25 at the death to post a modest 234.

The Titans' chase revolved around De Zorzi. His innings allowed the others to play more freely around him with useful contributions coming from his partners.

Henry Davids made 21, Grant Thomson hit 23, Dean Elgar (24), Heinrich Klaasen (27) and Farhaan Behardien (31 not out) all chipped in with run-a-ball knocks to seal what proved to be an easy win.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

