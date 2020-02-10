Nigeria: Plateau Senator Longjan, Dies At 75 in Turkish Hospital

10 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Barely two months after the Senator representing Imo North, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu died, another Nigerian Senator is dead.

reports the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ignatius Longjan is dead.

Senator Longjan, aged 75, died on Sunday evening in Abuja after falling ill for several weeks.

Chief John Dafa'an, the immediate past Chief of Staff to Plateau State Government has confirmed the sad news.

"It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is death, baba died after battling with illness for long time in Turkey," he said.

He was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism until his death.

Senator Langjan was also a former Deputy Governor of Plateau State.

Details later

