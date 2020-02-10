Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Game Meat

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
10 February 2020
Xinhua

The government of Tanzania is planning to establish butcheries specifically for game meat, an official told parliament on Wednesday.
"Under the new plan, business people will be licensed to sell game killed in game reserves in special butcheries," said Constantine Kanyasu, the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism.

"The ministry is in the process of creating regulations that will allow local hunters to sell game meat in special butcheries. The regulations will allow people to buy game meat especially in areas adjacent to game reserves," Kanyasu told the House in the capital Dodoma.
He was responding to Goodluck Mlinga, a Member of Parliament for Ulanga constituency, who had appealed to the government to allow business people to sell game meat saying most of the tourists visiting Tanzania wanted to taste game meat.

According to the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority, citizens hunting for game meat have to be licensed by the relevant authorities and proof of the kill has to be presented afterwards in the form of skin, hooves and other non-edible animal parts.

More on This
Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Bush Meat
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Xinhua. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.