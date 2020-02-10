Tanzania Set to Establish Special Butcheries for Game Meat

The government of Tanzania is planning to establish butcheries specifically for game meat, an official told parliament on Wednesday.

"Under the new plan, business people will be licensed to sell game killed in game reserves in special butcheries," said Constantine Kanyasu, the Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism.

"The ministry is in the process of creating regulations that will allow local hunters to sell game meat in special butcheries. The regulations will allow people to buy game meat especially in areas adjacent to game reserves," Kanyasu told the House in the capital Dodoma.

He was responding to Goodluck Mlinga, a Member of Parliament for Ulanga constituency, who had appealed to the government to allow business people to sell game meat saying most of the tourists visiting Tanzania wanted to taste game meat.

According to the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority, citizens hunting for game meat have to be licensed by the relevant authorities and proof of the kill has to be presented afterwards in the form of skin, hooves and other non-edible animal parts.