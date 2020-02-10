Western Sahara: Smara to Host Festivities Commemorating 44th Anniversary of Sadr's Proclamation

Shaheed El-Hafed — The province of Smara will host this year the festivities commemorating the 44th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), said Saturday head of the Polisario Front's National Secretariat Khatri Adouh.

"The commemorative activities of this major event will start on February 15th at the local and regional levels," said Adouh in a press conference.

"The 20th Sahara Marathon, an international sporting event of solidarity with the Sahrawi people, will be held at the same time as the activities commemorating the 44th anniversary of SADR, with the participation of about 150 runners of different nationalities," he added.

The Sahrawi refugee camps and liberated territories will host other national and international events, he underlined.

Khatri Adouh affirmed that "the desperate attempts of the Moroccan occupying regime to find someone that recognizes its fictitious sovereignty over Western Sahara by opening consulates and organizing sporting activities, is a clear example of its resounding failure."

The Sahrawi official also announced that there will be other international events to celebrate such as "the International Forum of Youth Solidarity with the Sahrawi People," that will be held in the province of Aouserd from 11 to 14 March.