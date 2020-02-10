Western Sahara: Faki Reiterates AU's Responsibility to Resolve Conflict in Western Sahara

9 February 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Addis Ababa — Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki said Sunday, in Addis Ababa, that the issue of Western Sahara and the crisis in Libya "extend the responsibilities" of the Pan-African organization in the settlement of these two conflicts.

To global challenges, "I would like to add two specific issues that extend our responsibilities to new ardent commitments, namely the issue of Western Sahara and that of the fate of Libya," said Moussa Faki at the opening of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

"The conflict of Western Sahara is the oldest unresolved conflict in the continent and remains a concern for the functioning of our organization and for populations," he added.

