Tunisia: Some 1200 Participants in Djerba Half-Marathon

9 February 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The half-marathon of the island of Djerba, on Sunday, brought together nearly 1200 athletes from Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Germany to whom tourists joined for a 21-kilometer section that was much followed by a large number of people who came to attend the race.

All the conditions were met, said spokesperson for the Marathon Farhat Ben Tanfous, who spoke about a beautiful route covering a typical nature of the island between greenery and fine sand, all under a radiant sun.

Beyond the half-marathon, the 5,000-metre race was an opportunity to repeat the initiative to rid the course of the various plastic waste.

The objective being to ensure a new animation on the island and to promote a new kind of sports tourism, especially since Djerba has all the assets needed to host such events.

"The Marathon will henceforth be an annual event and aims to become an international event," said Ben Tanfous.

Several local associations have contributed to the organisation of this edition of the Djerba half-marathon, supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the municipalities of Houmt Souk and Midoun.

