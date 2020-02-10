Sudan: Distribution of Flour Flows Smoothly From Millers, Minister

Khartoum — Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has underscored smooth flow of subsided wheat flour from millers after commitment of millers owners to produce 70,000 bags per day.

He added that efforts are underway in collaboration with other relevant bodies to reach the target quota of 100,000 bpd to cover needs of all states of Sudan for subsidized bread.

The Minister told SUNA following meeting with Wali of Khartoum State Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdoon Hammad at his office Sunday that the distribution of subsidized flour progressing well.

He asserted that overseeing the available quantities of flour was tightened, disclosing that regulations would be enacted to curb smuggling and stockpiling flour bags.

The Minister mentioned that the meeting reviewed market regulations and provision of strategic commodity to ensure its delivery to citizens.

Wali of Khartoum State, for his part, told SUNA that the State is working with the Ministry of Trade to provide the state people with the bread and strategic commodities , stressing that the meeting reaffirmed importance of giving more attention to people's living.

He referred to plans drawn up by Khartoum State on distribution of gas, benzene and gasoline.

The meeting was attended by Undersecretary of Ministry of Trade, Secretary-General oxf GOVERNEMNT OF Khartoum State and directors of finance, industry and trade in Khartoum State.