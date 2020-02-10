Sudan: Hamdouk Meets UN Secretary General

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk and the accompanied delegation, on Sunday, met the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and discussed with himthe developments in Sudan and South Sudan and the challenges facing Inter-Governmental Agency for Development (IGAD).

The UN Chief affirmed the UN support to the Transitional Peri odanf the Prime Minister as well as the international organization's readiness to provide all the possible assistances to overcome Sudan difficult stage, adding that he is well aware of the difficulties and complications of the transitional period.

Guterres renewed his stance supporting revocation Sudan's name from the list of the countries-sponsoring terrorism, referring that he will discuss the issue with the US concerned officials.

He was assured on the arrangements for holding Sudan Friends Conference, calling on them to provide big support to Sudan.

Dr. Hamdouk, during the meeting, briefed the International Official on the current developments in Sudan and the difficulties facing the Transitional Government, in addition to, the ongoing efforts for making peace in South Sudan State.