Sudan: British Goats Organization for Children Returns to North Darfur

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al - Fashir — Secretary General of North Darfur state government and representative of the Wali Mohamed Ibrahim Abdel karim has praised the British based goats' organization for its concern of availing food for Poor children's families in the state besides its work of capacity building of the society.

Abdel karim gave this statement during meeting Sunday in Fashir with the delegation of the British organization headed by Patricia Parcel the representative of the organization.

The organization returned to the country after 10 years of boycotting. The secretary general of the government of the state welcomed the return of the organization to continue its humanitarian activities in the field of children and its contribution in livelihood projects.

For her part Parcel expressed her happiness for returning to Sudan and continues work on goats' project for children saying the project was an integrated project availing food and health service for children and veterinary services as well.

She noted that project's services had been covering100 villages at Fashir and Mulut rural areas.

