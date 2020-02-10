Sudan: Dr. Tawer Reviews Horizons of Cooperation With Dutch Universities

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Hague — Member of the Sovereign Council, Dr. Siddiq Tawer, has met with a number of lecturers and academicians of Leiden, Amsterdam and a number of other Dutch universities at a reception the Hague organized by Sudan diplomatic mission to the Netherlands in honor of his visit to the country.

In his speech at the reception, Dr. Tawer has praised the historic ties and the level of cooperation between Sudan and the Netherlands, besides the efforts made by Dutch university lecturers in transferring knowledge and the qualification of Sudanese students and graduates for many years, a matter which contributed to the improvement of scientific research fields in the Sudanese universities and the development of vital sectors in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the head of Sudan diplomatic mission to the Netherlands, Ambassador Kamal Bashir, reviewed aspects of the cooperation between Sudan and Netherlands and presented practical proposals to push ahead and to activate the programs of scientific and academic exchange, and the exchange of visits and lectures between both countries.

For their part, the attendees made several interventions and gave visions and proposals to reactivate the cultural and academic relations between Sudan and the Netherlands, and to achieve maximum benefit from the distinguished and existing relations between the lecturers and learners for serving science and knowledge.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.