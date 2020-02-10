Sudan Government Requests UN to Establish Peace Support Operation

Khartoum — The Government of Sudan has requested the United Nations to establish a peace support operation as soon as possible in accordance with Chapter VI in the form of a special political mission with a strong peace-building component whose mandate should cover the entire territory of Sudan.

The Prime Minister's Press Secretary, Al Barq Al Nazir, pointed out in a press statement today that the request comes in the backdrop of discussions in the United Nations this month on the post-UNAMID arrangements in Sudan.

The request has included a number of elements to be included in the mandate of the mission including supporting the implementation of the Constitutional Declaration, supporting peace efforts in Juba, mobilization of international economic assistance for Sudan, coordination of humanitarian assistance, and technical support to the constitutional making, enhancing the achievements that have been realized in Darfur through the peace-building efforts, making development initiatives, giving more focus on the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, supporting the return of the IDPs and refugees to their areas, transitional justice, protection of civilians and building the capacities of the Police Forces.

It indicated that that the UN country team should be at the desired purpose level, and therefore had to shift its approach from project-based and short-term assistance to long-term development programming that would help Sudan achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030. A priority focus should be on strengthening national service delivery systems, and ensuring achieving peace gains and provide support to the most affected areas, especially in Darfur, Southern Kordofan, Blue Nile and Eastern Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The request pointed out that the transition model in Sudan bear all elements of success and that is why the international community, including the United Nations, should now come to help with urgent issues raised and to lay the foundation for Sudan's path towards peace and prosperity.

In this context, the Government of Sudan acknowledges that the international community, the United Nations and other international and regional agencies always play supporting roles for states, but the biggest and most influential role is the role of the Sudanese government and the Sudanese people for democratic transformation, peace, stability and development.

The Sudanese government appreciates the role of the African Union, IGAD, brothers in the African and Arab neighborly countries and their efforts in supporting peace and political accord throughout the past period, and urges them to provide more support and assistance.