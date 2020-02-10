Sudan: Joint Committee for Opening Passages Visits Darfur State

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Joint Committee for Opening Humanitarian Passages popup from Juba declaration for building confidence signed between the government and the revolutionary front has visited South and Central Darfur States.

The committee will also visit north, west and east Darfur states next week.

Member of the revolutionary front and head of committee Mahjoub AL- Juzuli said the task of the committee focusses on facilitating relief access, opening of passages and working with governmental departments, the international, and local humanitarian aids besides UNAMID.

AL- Juzuli adds that the committee would also work for removing nonexplosive items and all remnants of war for opening passages leading to war affected areas whether in government controlled areas or those under the control of armed struggle movements in Darfur or the two areas (Blue Nile and South kordofan).

