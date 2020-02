The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Tamadir Al-Turifi Awad Al-Karim, Chairman of the Sudan Examinations Committee, announced that the secondary certificate exams will start on the twelfth of April 2020 and end on Thursday 23/2-2020.

Al-Tarifi confirmed that the exam schedule was issued with its various courses (academic, commercial, industrial, agricultural, feminist, Qur'an certificate for generous, Islamic studies and verbatim certificates).

EA/ Mo