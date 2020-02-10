Sudan: Merkel to Receive Hamdouk Next Friday

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The German government said the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, will receive the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Friday indicating that the meeting will discuss the economic and political situation in Sudan.

The German Foreign Ministry said Merkel was expected to be briefed on effort of the transitional government in the Sudan to realize peace and its planning for reforming the economy.

The German official added that the talks between Merkel and Dr. Hamdouk are expected to discuss the German role since the visits of the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, and the Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Dr. Gerd Muller, to Sudan.

