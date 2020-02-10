Sudan, South Sudan to Share Experiences

Khartoum — Ministries of Labor and Social Development in Sudan and Republic of South Sudan underscored importance of cooperation in area of labor and settlement of the post- service benefits and entitlements.

This came when the Minister of State for Labor Dr Steven Amin Arno met a South Sudanese delegation led by Minister of Labor and Public Service Baba Koni.

The meeting discussed issue of the South Sudanese pensioners who had worked for Sudanese utilities before the secession as well as exchange of experiences between workers in the public and private sectors and conveying the successful experiments for fostering relations between the two countries.

The State Minister for Labor affirmed the ministry readiness to reach understanding with its counterpart in South Sudan over all issues including post service benefits pay in collaboration with the concerned bodies.

Minister of Labor and Public Service in South Sudan, for his part, thanked the Ministry of Labor in Sudan for readiness to cement joint relations and boost cooperation.

It si to be noted that the meeting has come out with recommendations that would contribute to resolution of issues and problems of the South Sudanese pensioners.