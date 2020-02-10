Sudan: Abdul-Hamid Affirms Keenness to Enhance Suna Editorial Content

Khartoum — The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Mohamed Abdul-Hamid, has pledged to work for enhancing editorial performance in SUNA by restructuring and internal arrangement in the agency so as to enable a shift that copes with the media message under the current democratic transition.

In his first meeting Sunday with SUNA employees after assuming office of the agency's General Manager, Abdul-Hamid promised to work for providing training opportunities for the employees in accordance with the needs of the agency, announcing the Ministry of Finance's agreement on 50 new posts for the SUNA.

He also pledged to consider re-operation of SUNA short message service (SMS), stressing that he will work to build a strong and viable institution through concerted efforts and to promote the administrative and technical situation in SUNA to play its role and to become an independent news agency that allows creativity and progress, indicating that he has a plan to diversify the press service.

The General Manager said that division of administrative responsibilities is not necessarily be related to job grades, indicating that there is a lack of resources, but the most important is the desire and determination to enhance the press service and to and the content that SUNA provides to the community.

He called on SUNA employees to be optimistic and positive and to work with one team spirit to overcome challenges and to improve editorial content.

Meanwhile, the meeting between the General Manager and the agency employees discussed the obstacles facing the editorial, the website work and the qualification of SUNA cadres to keep pace with progress and speed.

The meeting has touched on the necessity of teamwork and insured the importance of adherence to justice and equality among all the agency's employees.

The meeting also stressed importance of the pioneering role that SUNA has been playing for fifty years in providing the media with news and media material.