Nigeria: Again, EFCC Arraigns Adoke Over Alleged Money Laundering

10 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Mohammed Adoke, former Attorney General of the Federal (AGF) and Minister of Justice, was, on Monday, arraigned by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Adoke is being charged before Justice Binta Nyako alongside one Aliyu Abubakar.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Adoke is the 1st defendant, Abubakar is the 2nd defendant.

NAN also reports that the 2nd defendant is being charged on a one-count charge.

After the duo pleaded not guilty to the charges, the EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga, urged the court to remand the defendants in the commission's custody pending the hearing of the matter.

However, counsel to the defendants, urged the judge to dismiss the anti-graft agency's request and grant them bail.

The proceeding is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Details later... . (NAN)

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

