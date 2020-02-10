Zimbabwe: Table Tennis Thrives in Mash East

Table tennis seems to be growing in leaps and bounds after the Mashonaland East Table Tennis Union (METTU) successfully hosted annual awards at Winwood College in Ruwa last week.
The biggest winners on the day were national team players Tinotenda Fambira from Goromonzi and Isheanesu Siringwani of Old Windsor Sports Academy, who emerged best in the male and female categories respectively.
Fambira and Siringwani were also crowned sportsman and sportswoman of the year for 2019 respectively, walking away with two accolades each on the day.
The awards were a reflection of inclusivity in sports as they featured the para sections and the players from rural areas while one of the rural players received a fees scholarship from the board.
"Table tennis is growing very fast in the province. As you know, Mashonaland East comprises mainly of rural areas and so we are taking the sport to the rural areas," METTU chairperson Petronella Mtiwere said.
"We recently held a training clinic in Goromonzi at Juru Primary School where we were targeting teachers who seem very keen to coach the sport. We also identified a Grade Three boy at the school who we are going to pay tuition fees for after we saw the potential he has in table tennis," she added.
Mtiwere highlighted the lack of equipment as a major hindrance to faster growth of table tennis in Mashonaland East, adding this year the union would aggressively seek sponsorship mainly for equipment.
Domboshava school Zimbiru Primary won the best rural school team award, while Goromonzi topped the best high school category and Old Windsor won the best primary school gong.
There was also recognition for two para athletes, brothers Darrel and Derrick Mabhaudi, who have excelled in the sport.
Naama Boterere, who represented the country at the Chinese Ambassador Cup in Zambia last year, won the girls, Under-10 class.
Best high school team
Goromonzi
Best primary school team
Old Windsor
Best infant school
Shining Star
Best rural school
Zimbiru Primary
Best U10 girl
Boterere Naama
Best U10 boy
Makamure Taremekedzwa
Best U12 girl
Chidakwa Kuzivakwashe
Best U12 boy
Kaserera Takudzwa
Best junior girl
Chidakwa Kuzivakwashe
Best junior boy
Mabaudi Aidan
Para athletes
Mabaudhi Dereck
Mabaudhi Daryl
Best senior female
Siringwani Isheanesu
Best senior male
Fambira Tinotenda
Most disciplined athlete
Siringwani Angel
Best provincial coach
Old Windsor
Best female umpire
Muzah Primrose
Best male umpire
Mutara Anthony
Sportswoman of the year
Siringwani Isheanesu
Sportsman of the year
Fambira Tinotenda