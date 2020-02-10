Sudan: Cooperation Between Ministry of Animal Resources and Unido Discussed

Khartoum — Representative of Undersecretary of Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Dr Hassan Bashir discussed with delegation of the Unitd Nations Industrial Development Organization(UNIDO) ways of boosting cooperation between the Ministry and the UN agency in field of development of fisheries at the Nile the Red Sea.

This came during his meeting at the Ministry HQs Sunday with the UNIDO delegation in presence of expert at fish resources Al Saygh Hassan Mohamed and that the meeting discussed UNIDO projects in a rea of fisheries in the Red Sea

The Undersecretary appreciated the UNIDO continued support to animal resources sector.

The meeting also tackled issues of training and capacity raising for workers at fisheries directorate on the optimum sustainable use of the animal resources.

The meeting also underscored further cooperation between the Ministry and the international organization.