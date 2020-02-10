Nigeria: Service Chiefs Must Go, Reps Insist

10 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim & Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The House of Representatives says it maintains its position that the service chiefs must resign or get sacked over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The spokesman of the house, Benjamin Kalu, while addressing reporters in Abuja at the weekend, said the house had not rescinded its decision.

He said: "You have been in the house. Have you seen anybody raising a motion to rescind the resolution? The resolution of the house has not been rescinded. You know the process of lawmaking and what we do.

"If there is a resolution and the house wants to change it, there is a process. You know that there is a process to change the resolution. Has the house adopted that process?

"So, every resolution taken by the house remains as it is until somebody will raise by a way of motion and being to say, we want to rescind a particular resolution on the matter.

"If that is not done, you cannot accuse the house of caving in. Caving in to what? There is the only one way of caving in, by a way of motion, and we have not done that. So, until we do that, don't accuse us of that".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.