South Sudan: First Batch of Sudan Support to Peace in South Sudan Arrives in Juba

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The first batch of Sudan government support for the peace process in the South Sudanese government's support for the peace process in the South, represented in a number of aids related to the implementation of the security arrangements. arrived at Juba Airport on Sunday.

The plane carrying the assistance was received at the airport by the head of the joint security and military mechanism for implementing South Sudan Peace Agreement, Gen. Ren Toweni Mabor, and Sudan Ambassador to South Sudan, Adel Ibrahim, and the staff of Sudan Embassy to Juba.

Sudan Ambassador to Juba, Adel Ibrahim, has affirmed specialty of the relations between Sudan and South Sudan State, indicating Sudan is of the guarantor countries of South Sudan peace agreement and plays an outstanding role in implementation of the peace agreement for ending the dispute in South Sudan.

He stressed that Sudan will continue to support the brothers in South Sudan, adding that Sudan role in this regard will increase after its assumption of the IGAD chairmanship.

Meanwhile, the head of the joint security and military mechanism for implementing South Sudan Peace Agreement, Gen. Ren Toweni Mabor, has appreciated Sudan the support of Sudan government and people to the peace process in South Sudan State, indicating that arrival of the first batch of support in Juba affirms the seriousness of Sudan government to help South Sudan achieve peace.

He asserted the keenness of Sudan government to achieve peace in the country, referring to the importance of South Sudan peace for realization of peace in Sudan.

