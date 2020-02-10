Sudan: Anti-Smuggling Police in B. Nile State Realizes New Achievements

9 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazin — The administrations of security police and combating smuggling have achieved new accomplishments in its active record in the state to protect the national economy and combating crime.

Director of Security Police in the state Col. (police) Moawia Mohamed Ahmed announced that police have seized three trucks loaded with coal and took the necessary legal procedures and handed over the trucks to the Forests Administration in the state.

He added that some15 stolen motorcycles besides a number of unlicensed and stolen vehicles were also seized in the police operations.

