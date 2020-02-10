Sudan: Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone of IGAD's HQs in Haramous

Djibouti — Prime Minister Dr Abdllah Hamdouk laid foundation stone of new premises of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development(IGAD) at Haramous District in the presence of President of Djibouti , Ismail Gaili and Prime Minister Abdul-Gadir Kamal Mohamed and the IGAD Executive Secretary.

The Prime Minister , who was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony , underscored that Sudan has put a roadmap for IGAD during the Sudan's tenure aims to promote security and stability as well as pushing development efforts in the member states.

Dr Haddock the Prime Minister and Chairperson of current IGAD session inspected in capital of Djibouti premises of the organization and its different activities as he listened to a briefing from IGAD Executive Secretary on performance of the organization in various domains and steps made to implement its programs and policies.

He indicated that IGAD assumes important position thanks to support of partners, member states and friends from the international community.

Hamdouk expressed appreciation to President and people of Djibouti for hosting IGAD and granting a plot of land for the organization HQs.

He affirmed necessity of working with all member states to achieve the organization goals , overcome the conflicts and achieve integration via exploitation of the available resources in the IGAD countries.