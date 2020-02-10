Sudan: Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone of IGAD's HQs in Haramous

3 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Djibouti — Prime Minister Dr Abdllah Hamdouk laid foundation stone of new premises of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development(IGAD) at Haramous District in the presence of President of Djibouti , Ismail Gaili and Prime Minister Abdul-Gadir Kamal Mohamed and the IGAD Executive Secretary.

The Prime Minister , who was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony , underscored that Sudan has put a roadmap for IGAD during the Sudan's tenure aims to promote security and stability as well as pushing development efforts in the member states.

Dr Haddock the Prime Minister and Chairperson of current IGAD session inspected in capital of Djibouti premises of the organization and its different activities as he listened to a briefing from IGAD Executive Secretary on performance of the organization in various domains and steps made to implement its programs and policies.

He indicated that IGAD assumes important position thanks to support of partners, member states and friends from the international community.

Hamdouk expressed appreciation to President and people of Djibouti for hosting IGAD and granting a plot of land for the organization HQs.

He affirmed necessity of working with all member states to achieve the organization goals , overcome the conflicts and achieve integration via exploitation of the available resources in the IGAD countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.