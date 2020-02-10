Djibouti: Prime Minister Concludes Visit to Djibouti

Djibouti — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk and his accompanying delegation concluded a two-day visit to Djibouti at invitation from President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis said in press statements that the visit was successful and reflected depth of the seep-rooted relations between Sudan and Djibouti, pointing out that the talks between the two countries reaffirmed importance of cooperation and coordination for serving the common interests.

He said that the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation visited a number of vital establishments which reflect development being achieved in Djibouti.

Manis added that Dr Hamdouk presented during meeting with IGAD officials a roadmap for the organization during Sudan's tenure.

He expressed appreciation for President Guelleh and his government for their support to Sudan.